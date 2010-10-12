Arrow ECS to distribute Sanbolic Solutions in Nordic, Baltic Regions

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions, a business segment of Arrow Electronics has signed an exclusive agreement with Sanbolic to sell the Melio solutions in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Sanbolic's software is an enabling technology for Microsoft, Citrix and VMware virtualization, as well as for consolidated storage solutions using Microsoft Windows-based data centers.



Through the agreement, Arrow ECS will provide additional reach and support to Sanbolic resellers through technical training, certifications and pre- and postsales support services.