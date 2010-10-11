Partnertech reorganises

Sweden-based EMS-provider Partnertech will reorganise its organisational and management structure.

PartnerTech's operations will consist of two areas of expertise: Systems Integration & Enclosures and Electronics. Each customer center and production unit will belong to one of the two areas.



Dan Turecek has been appointed Executive Vice President Operations for Systems Integration and Enclosures. He served most recently as Managing Director of a logistics chain of four plants at Swedwood AB, a subsidiary of IKEA. Trained as an engineer, he has more than 20 years of executive experience in contract manufacturing and subcontracting at Taylor-Wharton, the Atlas Copco Group and other companies in Europe, the United States and Asia. He will join the PartnerTech management team.



Peter Nilsson has been appointed Executive Vice President Operations for Electronics. Most recently he was Managing Director of Rimaster Electronics, where he was in charge of production and distribution of electronic components. Trained in industrial business management and production engineering, he has held a series of executive positions at Sanmina-SCI, Ericsson and other companies in Sweden and the United States. He will also join the PartnerTech management team.



Jan Johansson, currently Vice President Operations, will take over as Executive Vice President Market & Sales as of October 11.



"Along with our competitive offering, this reorganization will permit us to better satisfy the needs of our customers," says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech.