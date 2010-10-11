MEECO with new distributors in Europe

MEECO, has broadened its global network by establishing partnerships with four new distributors in Europe.

MEECO’s new distributors include Bernt Messtechnik GmbH in Germany, APT in Italy, SPA (Systemy Pomiarowo-Analityczne) in Poland, and OmniProcess AB in Sweden.



"As the trusted name in moisture analysis for 62 years, our customers know we have a well established distribution network to support their moisture analysis needs", said Lisa Bergson, MEECO chief executive. "We are proud to add Bernt Messtechnik GmbH, APT, SPA, and OmniProcess AB to the MEECO family of world-class distributors."