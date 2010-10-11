TDK-Lambda signs UK distribution deal with Ideal Power

TDK-Lambda UK has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Ideal Power. Effective from 1st October 2010, Ideal Power will promote TDK-Lambda products within Great Britain for its complete range of AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters.

Alex Faulkner, who will head up the company’s sales and support team for TDK-Lambda products, holds over 20 years experience in the power supply business. The key families he will initially focus on include: PFE full-brick power modules, EFE digitally controlled front-end supplies, and the NV-Power and Vega families.



Commenting on the deal, Steve Read, Sales Manager at TDK-Lambda UK says: “With recognised design-in expertise in-house and established links within the industrial and medical sectors, Ideal Power is a great partner and an ideal asset to our UK support network.”



“I am delighted that we have cemented a deal with TDK-Lambda UK,” says Colin Marchington, Ideal Power’s Sales Director. “Our core focus has been on external power adapters for the industrial and medical markets. Adding TDK-Lambda’s reliable and efficient AC-DC power supplies and DC-DC converters to our portfolio opens up immediate opportunities for our customer base. We confidently expect that the TDK-Lambda range will be one of our largest selling lines.”