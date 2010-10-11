© Apple

Foxconn: More trouble over leaked report

More trouble ahead for Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn. A leaked report accuses the company of more labour violations.

A yet-to-be-released survey will spell more trouble for EMS-giant Foxconn. The company is accused of more illegal activities, such as abuse of interns, overly strict training and harsh punishments, weak implementation of safety measures, as well as unreal salary hikes.



The survey, conducted by teachers and students of 20 university (including Tsinghua University and Peking University), shows that interns were abused at the manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, Kunshan, Taiyuan, Wuhan and Shanghai. In some cases, over 50% of the workforce were in fact interns, several Chinese media outlets report.



Foxconn's labor system is reportedly characterised by an highly-intensified workload, low payment, violent training. It accused the EMS-provider that the 30% pay raise (announced in summer 2010) was actually a 9% pay raise. Additional to that, Foxconn is also accused of following a list of 127 rules liable to severe punishment.



38% of staff were apparently subjected to having their privacy invaded by management and security personnel; more that half of the staff are indignant towards its management; 16% have been subjected to corporal violence, the reports continue.