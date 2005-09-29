Mixed situations for<br> Ericsson plants in Sweden

Ericsson Microwave in Mölndal, in the western of Sweden, announced lay-offs of about 150 employees. Mean while Ericsson's manufacturing facility in Borås, 80 kilometers northwest of Mölndal, is showing indications of strength.

The business in Mölndal had to be downsized since the demand for products in the military segment has declined and it is in that segment the Mölndal plant has been specialized. Though in Borås, where the business is focused on products within civil applications, the business has been good for the last year. According to the facility's press contact, Agneta Lundin-Carlsson any extensions of the workforce is not yet of current interest but the facility reached productivity records last year. 125 000 microwave radio link units were produced at the certain plant last year.