Umicore adds Robert Ziebart to Taiyo Team Europe

Umicore has now decided to strengthen its PCB market presence by support of the Taiyo products with Mr. Robert Ziebart.

"With his broad knowledge of the solder mask + final finishing processes in the European PCB industry, Robert will significantly help us to grow Taiyo´s reputation and presence in the market" said Thilo Kuhn, Umicore´s Director Technical Sales and added: "In his new role as Taiyo Product Manager, Robert will work closely with customers and OEM´s to drive projects and focus on their individual needs."



Robert joined Umicore in 2004 with a B.Sc.degree in Surface Technology and worked for the R&D and Technical Service group for electroplating products until the end of 2009. Since 2010 Robert has been responsible for sales & tech services activities for Taiyo products introduced in the EU PCB market.



“Umicore Electroplating is Taiyo´s largest distributor in Europe and we are delighted to be adding Robert to our team. Robert is an intelligent, young man with a lot of energy and I know our customers will enjoy working with him.” said John Fix, Taiyo’s Director of Sales in Europe.