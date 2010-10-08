AT&S: CFO Steen Hansen to leave

Steen Hansen, AT&S’s CFO since 2004, announced his intention to resign from the Management Board for personal reasons.

Thomas Obendrauf has been appointed to succeed Mr Hansen, and takes up his duties as soon as possible. Mr Obendrauf’s appointment as CFO and member of the Management Board comes after many years of wide-ranging experience at AT&S. He joined the Group in 2001, and during the last five years has been responsible for the expansion of AT&S (China) Co., Ltd. in Shanghai. The Supervisory Board’s prompt decision ensures a seamless transfer of responsibilities. Steen Hansen will be available for consultation until end of January.