Alstom to lay off 4'000

Alstom plans to adjust its Power Sector over the next 18 months. This affects the reduction of 4'000 positions before March 2012 in the activities dedicated to new equipment for thermal power generation, as well as in the central functions of the Sector.

The Power Sector activities in the field of services and renewable energies are not part of this plan. Of the 4'000 positions involved, more than 1,000 would come from the non-renewal of temporary contracts and from the non-replacement of people leaving.



The most impacted sites of Alstom Power would be in Switzerland, Germany and the USA. Other sites would also be concerned, notably in the United Kingdom, Hungary, Norway and France.



The application of this adjustment plan is subject to the information and consultation information processes of employee representative bodies at European level, and at concerned countries and sites levels.