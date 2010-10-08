Talaris Flen: Production goes to manufacturing partners

Talaris, which will close down its production unit in Flen (Sweden), is going to partner with external manufacturing partners for future production.

The company's TCR (Teller Cash Recycler) will be produced by an outsourced partner in China and the TCD (Teller Cash Dispenser) will be produced by an outsourced partner in Europe. The new and outsourced manufacturing operations will be up and running in the middle of the calendar year 2011.



This will also affect some supplier relationships as a new supply chain will be developed for deliveries of components and services.



However, no specific details on manufacturing partners and supply chain changes have been announced.