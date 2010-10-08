Elcoteq CFO to leave the company

Elcoteq's current CFO Mikko Puolakka will leave Elcoteq after 10 years to pursue his career outside the company as of December 1, 2010.

Additional to that, other management changes have been made.



Mr. Olli-Pekka Vanhanen, born 1964, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Vice President, Business Control and Accounting and member of the Management Team as of January 1, 2011. Mr. Vanhanen has worked in Elcoteq in Business Control and Accounting in the past and rejoins the company now from Finnforest.



Mr. Markus Hänninen, born 1963, M. Sc. (Econ.), Vice President, Treasury continues in his current role. Mr. Hänninen has worked in Elcoteq since July 2008.



Both Mr. Vanhanen and Mr. Hänninen will report directly to the President and CEO of Elcoteq SE, Mr. Jouni Hartikainen.