Prism Sound signs UK partnership with TTid

Prism Sound, UK-based manufacturer of audio test and measurement instruments, has signed a new distribution partnership with Thurlby Thandar Instrument Distribution (TTid).

With immediate effect, TTid will take over responsibility for sales of Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement product range within the UK and Northern Ireland. Prism Sound previously handled UK sales directly, but recent growth in both the UK market and throughout Prism Sound’s global distribution network has resulted in the need to find the right partner to take over this role in the UK.



Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says: "This agreement with TTid will have the benefit of providing an experienced “on the road” sales team for Prism Sound test products, while also giving the TTid team full access to Prism Sound technical support to assist our customers where needed."



Simon Woollard, Sales Engineer at Prism Sound, adds: "I am very excited about this new partnership. TTid has a long history of supplying and supporting a wide range of test instrumentation, and in particular, has established a significant client base in the audio test and measurement market. TTid’s broad portfolio of products positions them uniquely as a ‘one stop shop’ for test and measurement solutions, and gives them broad coverage of an increasingly diverse market. Their strong background in audio test and measurement fits very well with our need to work with experienced partners in this field – so the partnership makes perfect sense.”



Mark Edwards, Sales Director for TTid, says: "Thurlby Thandar Instrument Distribution has worked in the UK Audio Test market for over 17 years, previously supporting Audio Precision’s audio analyzers. We are delighted to now be able to move our support to the Prism Sound dScope Series III platform. Many of our UK customers had already moved to using the dScope III, so we look forward to continuing to support these clients and to working with the Prism Sound team."