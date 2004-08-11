Wendy Vittori Electronics Production | August 11, 2004
Solectron continues divestitures
Motorola Completes Acquisition of Force Computers from Solectron Corporation, Renames Embedded Computing Business.
Motorola has completed the acquisition of Force Computers. Force employees worldwide will be integrated with the Motorola Computer Group, and the two combined entities have been renamed the Embedded Communications Computing Group. Both Force and Motorola are global providers of embedded computing systems for original equipment manufacturers. Motorola is not disclosing the terms of the agreement.
“This is a win for our customers, Force and for Motorola,” said Wendy Vittori, corporate vice president and general manager of Motorola’s Embedded Communications Computing Group. “We will be able to provide solutions for a wider range of customer application needs, supported by a broader portfolio of boards, systems, and services. Force employees are now part of an organization with the commitment to be the clear choice for embedded computing platforms. And Motorola benefits by adding key talent, robust solutions, engineering resources and strong customer relationships.”
Vittori added that the acquisition supports Motorola’s Seamless Mobility strategy, which encompasses connections and communications in the home, work, auto and out in the world. To deliver Seamless Mobility, she said, the industry will demand communications computing platforms that are interoperable and intelligent.
The Embedded Communications Computing Group workforce that has been part of Motorola consists of about 1,000 employees worldwide. It is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., with major operations in Southborough, Mass.; Loughborough, UK; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China.
The Embedded Communications Computing Group workforce that was previously with Force consists of about 500 employees worldwide, with major operations in Fremont, Calif., Munich, Germany; Bangalore, India; and Irvine, Scotland.
