Sanmina-SCI to lay off in Ireland?

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is rumoured to lay off up to 150 staff at their manufacturing facility in Fermoy (Ireland).

The EMS-provider is feared to lay off 100 - 150 at the facility in Fermoy (Cork), which currently employs around 400 staff. In 2009, the company already laid off 150 contract staff, followed by temporary layoffs earlier this year. Now, some employees have been working short-time, local media reports.