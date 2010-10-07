FlexLink acquires e-cube

FlexLink have acquired the operations of e-cube, a European provider of PCB handling equipment to the electronics industry.

FlexLink and the owners of e-cube International S.r.l. have agreed that FlexLink acquires its Italian operations. The taking over is due October 5, 2010.



The acquired operation is a leading European provider of comprehensive systems for the handling of printed circuit boards (PCB) to the electronics industry. The acquired operations will continue as an independent division of FlexLink’s Italian subsidiary, FlexLink Systems S.p.A, under the name of e-cube.



By the acquisition, FlexLink access new customer groups in Europe and a high quality product range, complementary to FlexLink’s existing range. At the same time, it gives e-cube access to the American and Asian markets, and customers will benefit from the competence and resources within the FlexLink Group.