Stevenage Circuits invest in equipment

UK-based PCB manufacturer Stevenage Circuits has ordered a Visper optical inspection machine; the first machine to be installed in the UK (7th in Europe).

Mr R Brown ( Director) states: "This is another step towards ensuring our customers never receive a defective PWB."



Visper works with Gerber files to automatically inspect finished boards and highlight potential defects, typically picking up 30% more faults than an operator would see all in just a few seconds. The operator can override the machine and decide what constitutes a defect. Data is stored for following batches saving time and enabling faster shipment to the customer.