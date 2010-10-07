AMD: 'Not for sale, but...'

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is definitely, really definitely not for sale. But ... what will you offer?

Dirk Meyer, CEO at AMD, is cited in a Reuters article: "AMD is not for sale, but we are happy to listen to any proposal which is in the interest to our shareholders". The comment follows speculation that the company could be a target for Oracle (Larry Ellison, Oracle's CEO let it slip recently that the company was interested in buying chip companies).