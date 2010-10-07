Graphic Somacis JV invests in new equipment

Graphic PLC has ordered a Paragon-Xpress 9 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) system from Orbotech S.A. to be delivered to their JV partnership company, Dongguan Somacis-Graphic PCB Co. Dongguan (China).

Commenting on the purchase, Mr. Rex Rosario, Chairman at Graphic PLC, said: "We have had a long standing and fruitful partnership with Orbotech for many years. This includes the utilization of a full range of Orbotech equipment with advanced technologies that have been instrumental in helping us to continue growing our business successfully. It is a natural decision for us to extend this relationship now to our joint venture operation in China by implementing Orbotech’s latest LDI solution to ensure superior imaging capabilities and meeting our high-volume production needs. We are pleased that Orbotech’s global infrastructure is able to support us wherever we operate worldwide."



Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Orbotech West, said: "We very much appreciate the excellent relationship that we have with Graphic PLC. We are glad to be able to continue partnering with them to support their production needs with leading solutions and responsive support as they expand into new business areas such as this joint venture in China."