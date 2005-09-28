Agilent temporarily wound down UK plant

Agilent Technologies will wound down its volume manufacturing in South Queensferry, Scotland over a period of years.

Agilent recently cut down 90 jobs at the site. Operational system support group will move into the plant, as the site changes focus to R&D, marketing and business leadership. Agilent currently employs 900 at the site. Agilent also has 270 at Winnersh, and 100 at Cheadle.

