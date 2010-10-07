John Harrison

Arrow and Molex extend agreement to Denmark

Arrow Electronics has extended its distribution franchise agreement with Molex, to cover Denmark. Under the new arrangement, Arrow and Molex will now work together across all countries in the EMEA region apart from Norway.

Bernt Haakull, director of marketing and engineering for Arrow in Northern Europe,said: "Arrow and Molex first worked together in Central Europe in 1997, and the success of the relationship has led to its extension across most of EMEA. With this announcement, we are able to bring the benefits of our cooperation with Molex to Denmark, further strengthening our portfolio in the Nordic region."



"Arrow’s Nordic engineering and sales teams have demonstrated excellent sales along with strong technical support. Consequently, we embark on our joint activity in Denmark with complete confidence that customers will reap the same benefits as have been experienced elsewhere in Europe", said John Harrison, Molex Nordic Sales Manager.