© GSPK

GSPK circuits and Kelan circuits merge

UK-based Kelan Circuits Ltd will be trading as GSPK Circuits Ltd from October1, 2010 onwards.

TCL acquired Kelan Circuits Ltd on Juneq, 2010 and since that time GSPK and Kelan have been working closely together in order to improve customer service and efficiency. The TCL Group believes that now is the right time to bring the businesses together under one name. The Company will continue to operate from both the Boroughbridge and Knaresborough sites as before and the task of integrating and streamlining systems is already well underway.



Steve Lloyd MD of GSPK Circuits said: "This move allows us to concentrate on improved customer service and will enhance our offering to both Kelan and GSPK customers. We can now provide a complete solution and are looking forward to continuing our program of investment in our UK manufacturing facilities."