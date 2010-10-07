Polar Instruments appoints Signal Integrity Product Manager

Polar Instruments has appointed Neil Chamberlain as Signal Integrity Product Manager, in addition to his existing role as European Sales Manager.

Mr Chamberlain will take responsibility for bringing Polar's new and updated portfolio of signal integrity products to customers throughout the world. A vital part of the launch process for these products will be the dialogue with lead customers which will help to ensure a smooth transition from the release of the engineering version to full roll-out into the marketplace.



"Channelling and prioritising feedback during the launch phase of a new product or product upgrade is vital. I will be talking extensively to customers to ensure that the products provide easy and cost-effective answers to the real-world signal integrity issues faced by OEM designers and PCB fabricators", states Mr Chamberlain.



Polar’s CEO, Martyn Gaudion, adds: "Having been with Polar for 10 years, Neil has extensive experience in the PCB layout and fabrication process. This experience will help customers to address the emerging trend towards multi-GHz PCBs which is imposing new benchmarks for signal integrity."