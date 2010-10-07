Camtek receives order from South East Asia

Camtek has received an order for multiple wafer inspection systems from a major OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) company in South East Asia.

The order, totalling approximately USD 3 million, includes several Condor systems for 2D inspection. The systems are expected to be installed during the 4Q/2010.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with this order, demonstrating the strong traction that the Condor is gaining in the market. This order is a result of continuous efforts working with this OSAT, that already has multiple Camtek systems. We believe that our selection as tool of choice for this project, will generate additional orders for us going into 2011. We believe that our system meets the inspection needs of our customers in general, and particularly within the OSAT environment, given the subcontractor's requirements for rigorous cost and performance constraints combined with flexibility."