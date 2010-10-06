Adesto Technologies acquires key Qimonda patents

Adesto Technologies has acquired intellectual property and patents related to Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology from Qimonda AG.

The agreement includes the purchase of 30 CBRAM patent families and the licensing of additional undisclosed patents.



"The potential for CBRAM goes beyond simple commodity flash as it also can be a very cost effective memory solution for embedded applications enabling a host of capabilities in many segments of integrated System-on-Chip end markets. Our agreement with Qimonda now positions Adesto as the clear leader in CBRAM memory technology and enhances our current IP position in this area tremendously. We are impressed with the Qimonda developed IP and believe it will accelerate our time to market in delivering our memory technology platform solution to end users in discrete and embedded application spaces", said Dr. Narbeh Derhacobian, CEO of Adesto Technologies.



"Qimonda has created a large portfolio of patents in the area of emerging memory technologies. The agreement with Adesto is a step further on our way of marketing the Qimonda patents in the best interest of the creditors", said Dr. Michael Jaffe, insolvency administrator over the estate of Qimonda AG.



Qimonda AG, the former memory chip producer based in Munich, is under insolvency administration in Germany since January, 2009. In the course of the insolvency proceedings it is marketing its approximately 10'000 worldwide patents and patent applications stemming from decades of semiconductor research and development.