Viscom posts sharp rise in incoming orders

Volker Pape / Dr. Martin Heuser

German inspection specialist Viscom AG sees a substantial recovery in business during the first six months of 2010.

The company took full advantage of the market recovery and reports a significant upsurge in incoming orders during the second quarter of 2010. Compared to this time last year, revenue during the first half-year rose by 32%. The level of incoming orders indicates an even greater demand for inspection systems with an increase of 88%.The supplier of high-quality optical and X-ray inspection systems experienced a surge in demand thanks to the economic recovery. While a noticeable positive trend in business operations was already seen in the first quarter, the company's incoming orders soared during the second quarter. In particular, there was a strong demand in combined AOI/AXI inspection systems.Despite adverse conditions amid the economic crisis, Viscom kept forging ahead with the development of inspection technology and investing in existing and new products. It is now reaping the rewards. Incoming orders rose approximately 88% over the corresponding period in 2009."The high volume of incoming orders in the Asian region, which at around EUR 4.6 million has already returned to pre-economic crisis levels, is very promising. This is especially pleasing, as it also confirms our strategy", explained Volker Pape, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG.Caption: F. l. t. r. Volker Pape, Dr. Martin Heuser, founder and member of the Executive Board, Viscom AGCompared to last year, the Group achieved a revenue increase of 32% during the first half-year of 2010. "The markets are recovering, especially in the high-quality machinery segment. This is where our international technological leadership in premium high-end inspection systems paid off during the crisis", said Dr Martin Heuser, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG.The forecasts for the latter six months are also looking positive, as Viscom's peak season traditionally lies in the second half of the year, when it generates the lion's share of its annual revenue. Customers tend to make the majority of larger investments closer towards the end of their fiscal year.