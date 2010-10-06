GCT router used in Unimicron's production

Routers of German manufacturer GCT GmbH have been approved by Unimicron for 6 production facilities in Taiwan and China.

Diamond coated GCT routers were used very successful since beginning of 2009 in one plant of Unimicron Technology Corp. in China. High cost savings were realised through increased tool life up to factor 12 and feed rates up to 30%, the company stated. In the last quarter the technical approval of 7 different GCT router diameters took place. Now they were used in 5 further manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and China.