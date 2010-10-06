© Flatfield

Flatfield continue their global expansion

With over 20 years history of supplying printed circuit boards, Flatfield have continued their expansion from their head offices in Holland, throughout Germany, Hong Kong and China onto their latest expansion into the UK market.

The Dutch company has appointed Les Morgan (sales manager) and John Jenkins (technical support engineer) to aid this new expansion. Both Les and John’s combined experience of over 40 years of working in the PCB industry means that UK customers can take advantage of all the facilities Flatfield has to offer.



Flatfield, which is based in Tiel (The Netherlands), was co-founded in 1987 by Chris Plat. Frans Pastoor started as its first employee in 1988 and Jeroen Plat followed in 1992. Chris and Jeroen Plat and Frans Pastoor became partners in 1996. Since Chris Plat's retirement in 2008, the two owners of Flatfield are Frans Pastoor and Jeroen Plat.