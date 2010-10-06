TT electronics secures new manufacturing deal

TT electronics Components Division has secured a contract to develop custom micro inverter/power electronic modules for the hybrid and electric vehicle (HEV) market.

The contract with UK based Protean Electric will see TT electronics AB Mikroelektronik design and manufacture these complex modules at its advanced factory in Salzburg (Austria).



"The HEV industry is growing at a rapid pace and is set to become a multi-billion dollar market. The development of the custom modules for Protean is just one example of how our investment in R&D for this burgeoning market has added value to our customer's design", commented Robert Rehrl, Sales Director at TT electronics AB Mikroelektronik.



Deciding on the best fit for the customer was the key to securing the contract according to Dr Steve Jones Technical Director at TT electronics Semelab: "The initial enquiry was received through TT electronics Semelab in the UK. However, across the Components Division, we have a number of capabilities that enable us to bring value and expertise to this market. Semelab and AB Mikroelektronic worked jointly with the customer, presenting a comprehensive portfolio of potential solutions, to determine the best approach for the customer's needs and, in coordination with the customer, decided that AB Mikroelektronik had the most appropriate fit."