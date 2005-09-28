Kjell E. Almskog is back in Kitron's board

Kjell E. Almskog were, at the shareholders meeting of Kitron on Monday, elected to the company's board of directors.

The Gambak boss Jan Eiler Fleischer has been struggling to gather enough shareholders to re-elect the former Kvaerner boss Kjell E. Almskog back in to Kitron's Board of directors and at the same time remove Magnus B. Lindseth from the board. The Lithuanian owners Hermis Capital and the Norwegian owners lead by Jan Eiler Fleischer has now come up with a compromise. Almskog is now appointed to 2007 and Magnus B. Lindseth will now resign from his post.