Kontron and Stemmer Imaging in cooperation

Kontron and Stemmer Imaging have closed a cooperation contract. The partnership is aimed at reducing development time and cost for customer-specific image processing projects.

The cooperation between Stemmer Imaging and Kontron has given rise to application-ready image processing platforms which will be available from both organizations. The platforms are based on the configurable Kontron Industrial Silent Server KISS and are adapted to the individual requirements of industrial image processing.



This allows optimal deployment of Common Vision Blox, Stemmer Imaging's image processing software platform. The emerging industrial image processing solutions focus on the identification and quality control of general and bulk cargo in manufacturing and packaging as well as the quality control of sheet goods such as woven items and plastic and metal sheeting. The certification standards of Kontron products ensure the platforms are particularly suited for use in intelligent traffic systems and medical technology applications.



Christof Zollitsch, Managing Director of Stemmer Imaging remarked: "Working with Kontron will allow us to increase the innovation available to our customers. This will enable us to considerably increase the speed and efficiency with which we implement large-scale industrial image processing projects, which always have a strong need for individualization when it comes to configuring hardware and software and the interaction between them."



Günther Dumsky, Director of Systems & Boards EMEA at Kontron stated: "Working together with Stemmer Imaging will now enable us to provide this. Furthermore, customers will not only benefit from a faster and more efficient development and commissioning of their individual configurations. We are also able to respond more rapidly once the system is up and running, for example in the case of servicing or if image processing requirements are modified."