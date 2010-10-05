Melecs takes on staff from Lite-on in Hungary

Lite-on has closed down its manufacturing facility in Győr (Hungary), dismissing all remaining 450 employees. EMS-provider Melecs has taken on 200 of Lite-on's staff.

Already in February 2010, the Vasas Trade Union initiated negotiation with the management, when rumours about the possible closure started to circulate. Austrian EMS-provider Melecs has now taken on 200 former Lite-on employees. The company also rents 30% of the production facility in Győr.



Lite-On IT Corporation is part of the Taiwanese Lite-On Group, which employs 35'000 people worldwide.