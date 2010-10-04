© Rimaster

Rimaster opens office in Belgium

Rimaster AB continues its focus on the European market and will open a new office ein Belgium during October 2010.

The new office is designed to function as customer service centre for both, existing and new customers in Germany, France and the Benelux. The office, which is strategically located between Brussels and the important German market, is led by Jean-Pierre Vanheel.



“This is as much a fun as it is a necessary step into the future. Our expanded focus towards the European market is part of the work on the new organisation, something that we started during 2009. In the acid bath of the last 12 – 15 months, we were forced—as many other companies too—to downsize, did we put much effort into preparing for ‘the life after the crisis’.”, says Jan-Olof Andersson, President and CEO of Rimaster Group.