Camtek secures Asian orders

Camtek has received two orders for its new Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) system for the front-end semiconductor industry, the Gannet.

One of the orders is a repeat order from an Asian Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM). The second order is from an Asian foundry. Both systems are expected to be installed during the 4Q/2010.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased that these leading industry customers have selected our tools. Front-End Macro Inspection is a new market for us. While every new order makes an incremental contribution to our revenue, from a strategic standpoint, the additional penetration into new customers enhances our market share and traction. We believe this market willbecome a more substantial part of our business as we advance."