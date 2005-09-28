BenQ keeps Infineon as major supplier

BenQ Mobile, the newly formed company that takes over Siemens Mobile this week, will surprisingly keep Infineon Technologies as a major supplier.



Analysts earlier speculated that BenQ may switch to Taiwan-based Mediatek, to cut costs. BenQ said that they will keep Infineon Technologies even after it started producing co-branded mobile phones during next year.