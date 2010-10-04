Business is going pretty good for ETK

For Danish EMS-provider ETK Elektronik, based in Skanderborg, business is a-rolling. In fact—even more than that—business is growing.

Like everyone else in the business, ETK was affected by the economic downturn of 2008/ 2009. Employees had to be laid off and ‘business was relatively ok’ said Sales & Marketing Manager Michael Ravn. Now, staff numbers are almost back to what they were before and work keeps pouring in."Some of our customers have closed down their own facilities, so we are picking up on mechanic production right now", said Mr Ravn. The company is even picking up customers from other EMS-providers that did not manage to outrun the economic downturn.The EMS-provider, which is focussed mainly on industrial electronics—here specifically prototypes and small to medium size orders—has also moved into a new facility at the beginning of 2009, effectively doubling the available production space. Major investments are not planned for the near future, as the company has bought new SMT-lines for the new facility."It’s no new equipment, just personal working tools for our employees. Nothing that would require a lot of money; that kind of investment we did before we moved to the new facility", he continued.The new facility—only a few metres away from the old one—became necessary to accommodate all customers and their business. The moving to the new facility in week 7 of 2009 went rather smooth, according to Mr Ravn. By week 8, the new facility was fully operational and all 5 SMT-lines had been installed. "So! We have room for more customers. We can grow here." And to underscore the fact that business is growing, the EMS-provider is also looking to hire new staff.But, there is something else that Mr. Ravn—and the rest of the team—is very proud of to have accomplished: Den Gyldne Loddekolbe (The Golden Soldering Iron). A price was handed out during the recent electronics event ELEKTRONIK-10 in Odense."The company was awared for being the Best Manufacturer for Building Prototypes. More than 100 engineers were involved in the election process. The price was initiated by Axcon, headquartered in Lyngby (Denmark)", Mr Ravn adds.