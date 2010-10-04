Thomas Lindström

Hanza recruits Sales Manager

Thomas Lindström has been named Sales & Marketing Manager for Swedish EMS-provider Hanza Group. He will start his new position on October 4, 2010.

"We are very pleased with this recruitment. Thomas has extensive experience in the industry and is extremely adept at creating good business for both customer and supplier. Together with other successful recruitments in recent times we have created an adequate staffing for the upcoming expansion", said Erik Stenfors, CEO at Hanza.



"I have worked with many of the customer groups that Hanza works with and see their need for a change in the manufacturing industry. Therefore, I am looking forward to be part of creating the next generation of contract manufacturers," said Thomas Lindström, incoming Vice President of Sales & Marketing.