Melecs invests in CEE locations

The Austrian EMS- provider Melecs has invested in further manufacturing locations: in Györ (Hungary) and Teplice (Czech Republic).

With an electronics manufacturing facility in the industrial park in Györ (Hungary) and a switchgear manufacuring plant in Teplice (Czech Republic), Melecs furthers its independence and competitiveness. The new locations in Hungary and the Czech Republic will be on full ramp-up during 2010.



"Now is the perfect time for Melecs to establish its own manufacturing locations in Central and Eastern Europe. We already utilised good relationships with of cooperation partners in Eastern Europe. The investment into our own manufacturing facilities will increase our corporate responsibility and freedom. It is the right step to stay competitive within the electronics and switchgear segment," said Melecs-CEO Friedrich Pressl.



The EMS-provider, established in April 2009 through an MBO, is currently operating 3 facilities in Austria: in Vienna, Siegendorf and Linz. The new electronics facility in Györ (Hungary) has 200 employees. Initial operation will be secured by existing projects.



In Teplice (Czech Republic), the EMS-provider is incorporating a long-standing cooperation partner. The facility, which focusses on switchgear production, has 70 staff. The aqcuisition is currently finalised with owner Siemens.