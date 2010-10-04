DSM Computer GmbH expands its production capacity

To realize this year's sales growth that far exceeds the originally planned 11% and because of the stable forecasts, DSM Computer GmbH is further expanding its production capacity in the western outskirts of Munich (Germany).

This expansion focuses on the flexible adaptation of the production processes both to the current customer requirements and also on the capacity utilization of the product models to be produced and the associated batch sizes.



Axel Schäfer, CEO of DSM Computer GmbH, emphasized: "We quite intentionally produce in Germany and with the optimization of all production steps facilitate the stable growth in the coming years. Our short design and manufacturing times now allow our Made in Germany products to be produced at a competitive price and, depending on the customer requirement, either in large quantities or even in small batch sizes."



DSM Computer has converted its production to a group manufacturing in order to better adapt the available capacity flexibly to products requested at short notice and small batch sizes. The improved production conditions resulting from short paths, for example, from the assembly to the final inspection, and the optimum provision of the material allow the throughput times of the industry computers to be further reduced.



Furthermore, the company has optimized the goods flow starting with the goods arrival and ending with the delivered product. The manufacturing area for the display and touchscreen assembly has been redesigned and expanded to handle the increased demand for these products. The individualized, ergonomic layout of the workplaces have also significantly improved the working conditions of our employees.