Teradyne extends partnership with Accelonix in Europe

Teradyne has entered into a distribution agreement with Accelonix in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Accelonix will provide sales and service support for the full range of Teradyne’s test and inspection solutions, including in-circuit test, X-ray inspection, functional test and D2B (design-to-build) software. Teradyne selected Accelonix to serve this sales and support role based on their industry experience and proven ability to provide value-added applications in the test and inspection industry.



"Extensive globalization has changed the face of the electronics industry. Streamlining our distribution network in Europe with Accelonix will enable Teradyne to more effectively address the needs of our customers and provide them with enhanced support", said Siegmund Hornig, Teradyne European sales manager.