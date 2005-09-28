BenQ, Transfer handsets<br> from Flextronics Hungary

BenQ is about to make heavy changes to meet its target of realising 250 million euros in cost savings and turning round the newly acquired handset business from Siemens Mobile.

BenQ will complete its acquisition of Siemens Mobile on October 1. BenQ's target is to make its newly formed unit, BenQ Mobile, profitable by 2006.



Production for the European market outsourced to Flextronics in Hungary will be shifted to the Siemens plant in Shanghai and BenQ's plant in Suzhou.



BenQ will keep the Siemens plant in Kamp Lintfort, Germany as its only major base in western Europe. Once the job guarantee for its 3000 employees in Germany ends in mid-2006, adjustments might be made.



BenQ has agreed with Siemens of paying ?250 million euros in cash for Siemens Mobile.