Kitron: New orders for Sweden

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping (Sweden) has received new orders within the Data/Telecoms segment of about NOK 25 million (EUR 3.1 million).

The scope of delivery includes manufacturing of complex products for transmission of data, voice and video over fiber optical networks. Deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2010.



"This is one of the fastest growing customers in the Data/Telecoms segment. In 2010 this customer represents a volume of NOK 100 million, a growth of more than 50% compared to the previous year. The growth rate is expected to continue in 2011", says Nils-Gunnar Fransson, Sales and Marketing Manager Kitron Sweden.