Osram with pilot production line for organic LEDs in Germany

Osram and its LED-affiliate Osram Opto Semiconductors are currently building a pilot line for organic LEDs (OLEDs) in Regensburg, Germany.

"We hold a leading position in the young and promising OLED market," said Martin Goetzeler, CEO at Osram. "We want to use the pilot production line to extend our lead and quickly forge ahead with development of the technology and prepare for mass production."



In the next three years around 50 million euros will be invested in the new pilot production facility and in research on LED applications. Commissioning of the production line is scheduled for mid-2011. The new facility will initially be run with around 200 employees. There are long-term plans to recruit new employees in line with market developments.