Léo Apotheker is new CEO and President of HP

Léo Apotheker has been names as Chief Executive Officer and President of Hewlett Packard. Mr Apotheker, who previously served as CEO of SAP, will also join HP’s Board of Directors.

"Léo is a strategic thinker with a passion for technology, wide-reaching global experience and proven operational discipline – exactly what we were looking for in a CEO. After more than two decades in the industry, he has a strong track record of driving technological innovation, building customer relationships and developing world-class teams", said Robert Ryan, lead independent director of the Board.



"HP has a powerful mix of businesses, products and services, one of the most innovative cultures in the industry, and an accomplished management team who have played a critical role in its success. am deeply honored to be joining the more than 300'000 dedicated HP employees. As we move forward, HP will continue to be a valued partner with our customers as well as a fierce competitor. I look forward to working with the outstanding people at HP to write the next chapter in the company’s long and proud history", said Léo Apotheker.



He will succeed Cathie Lesjak, who was named interim CEO in August 2010. Ms Lesjak, who has served as HP’s Chief Financial Officer since January 2007, remains CFO and continues to serve as a member of the Executive Council.