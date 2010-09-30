Aimtec warns of AC/DC counterfeit converters

Aimtec warns that counterfeit versions of its unique line of AC/DC converters are being manufactured and sold by unauthorized distributors to unsuspecting customers in various regions around the world.

Easily identified by their unreasonably low resale price, Aimtec warns that the performance and reliability of these counterfeit products is questionable at best. Distinguishing authentic from counterfeit can be difficult at first glance and thus many customers may be unaware that they are purchasing counterfeit products.



Authentic Aimtec products are available exclusively from authorized Aimtec distributors. The company maintains a global list of its franchised distributors online. The company cautions customers from purchasing products from any source other than those listed on its website and warns that products purchased from an unauthorized distributor are not supported by the company's warranty.