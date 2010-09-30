John Kuitert / Roy Kops

PCB Connect further expands European presence

Sweden-based PCB Connect is further expanding its European reach and has established a new office, focussed on the German and Benelux markets.

The PCB Connect board of directors has appointed Mr John Kuitert as Managing Director of the group’s newest office. Mr Kuitert has thirteen years of PCB experience, holding several management positions at the PCB manufacturing plants Viasystems and Ramaer printed circuits. Also Mr Kuitert has extensive knowledge of sourcing PCB’s in Asia.



"I’m proud to announce that PCB Connect extends its presence across Europe. Apart from our traditional Scandinavian customer base, we have always had strong ties with customers in continental Europe. The new office will enable us to intensify these relationships and build new ones", says Jonas Pettersson, Chairman of the PCB Connect Holding.



"I am very happy to join the PCB Connect group. I welcome this opportunity to introduce our professional approach to a whole new market area. Setting up office close to our customers is a key element in the PCB Connect strategy. PCB Connect brings excellent product quality, performance and conditions, but to achieve a preferred supplier position we need to be locally available, share language and cultural standards", says John Kuitert, Managing Director of PCB Connect BV.



Mr. Roy Kops will join the new office as Sales Manager. Mr. Kops brings sixteen years of Sales Experience in the area Benelux, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. A known face for several major OEM’s, with an extensive network. "It’s a true pleasure to be a member of the PCB Connect team. Our wide range of products and excellent motivation are the right ingredients to become a major player in our markets."



PCB Connect supplies a wide range of printed circuit boards to the electronics industry, with its headquarters located in Stockholm (Sweden). Sales offices are located in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands and Hong Kong. The main Asian sourcing office is located in Shenzhen, China.