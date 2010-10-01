ZOT Engineering converts to Taiyo Solder Mask

ZOT Engineering, based in the UK, has converted their solder mask to Taiyo PSR-4000 GP01EU (DG) and PSR-4000 GP01EU Colors.

John Fix, Director of European sales for Taiyo America, comments: "We at Taiyo are pleased to add another high technology PCB shop like ZOT to the Taiyo family. The conversion to PSR-4000 GP01EU (DG) continues to show the acceptance and growth of this product. PSR-4000 GP01EU (DG) is the fastest growing solder mask in Europe."