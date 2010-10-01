Future Electronics and ADD Semiconductor sign agreement

Future Electronics and ADD Semiconductor have signed an agreement for distribution of ADD Semiconductor's powerline communication SoCs in EMEA and AsiaPac.

"We are pleased to be working with Future Electronics. The company's strong application engineering, marketing, integration capabilities and supply chain management will provide ADD with the opportunity to offer the highest level of service to customers across the supported EMEA and AsiaPac territories", said Guillaume d'Eyssautier, CEO at ADD Semiconductor.



"We are delighted to be representing ADD Semiconductor as it expands globally. ADD Semiconductor offers PRIME compliant OFDM powerline communication SOCs that many of our customers are looking for", explained Richard Ankcorn, Strategic Business Manager for Future Energy Solutions, a division of Future Electronics.