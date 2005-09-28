1 MEUR investment in Nordic Production

Ascom Wireless Solutions invests nearly 1 Million Euro in its Printed Circuit Board Assembly Plant in Herrljunga, Sweden. The investment is made in order to save the production in Sweden instead of transfer it to low cost regions.

The investment covers a new Assembly Line for Printed Circuit Boards for Wireless Phones and Base Stations.



"Thanks to the investment, we believe that we will save this advance production in Sweden for the next 5 to 6 years to come", Lennart Karlsson, CEO Ascom Tateco AB said. "It is important for us to keep the production in Sweden thus our head office and other important functions are situated here", Lennart Karlsson said.



The Herrljunga plant makes final Assembly of hundreds of thousands of Electronics Products annually. This comprises half of Ascom Wireless Solutions total production. 230 employees works at the plant.