Merlin invests in Viking Test equipment

Merlin Circuit technology Ltd, part of the expanding Falcon pcb Group, have ordered from Viking Test ltd a new Strip Etch Strip line for their North Wales facility. The system is due for installation in December 2010.

Nick Mclean, Technical Director of Merlin Circuits commented: "We are extremely pleased with the quality and specification of this equipment. It is rare that we find one piece of equipment that meets all of our acceptance requirements and fits within our budget. We were particularly impressed with the attention to detail that will make the maintenance of this line much easier than on most other European brands."



Furthermore the Falcon group has also purchased their 7th MicroCraft Emma test system. This tester will be placed in their newly acquired Merlin Flex-Ability factory, Hartlepool (UK). The system will be installed in October 2010.