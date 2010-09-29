Data Respons wins solutions contract

Data Respons has signed a contract worth NOK 7 million (EUR 880'000 ) with FMC Kongsberg Metering AS for deliveries of advanced embedded solutions over the next two years.

Data Respons will deliver advanced embedded solutions that will be part of FMC Kongsberg Metering's products within the oil and gas sector across the world. The solutions are characterised by very high demands on precision and safety.



"We compete in a global market that places high demands on us and our partners. In short, we must continuously improve our competitiveness, and we are pleased that Data Respons fulfils its part", says Øyvind Frydenberg, Managing Director of FMC Kongsberg Metering AS. "The solution is technically very good and the unit price is competitive. In addition, the local presence is important as we are working with highly advanced solutions."



"Our collaboration is characterised by two parties focusing on what they do best, and this is a key factor in the success of this relationship", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons. "The collaboration goes back a long time and Data Respons has participated in the development of several generations of products for FMC Kongsberg Metering."